International Emmys’ News & Current Affairs Nominations Set; Kenya In Running For First Time

The nominations are out for the International Emmys’ News and Current Affairs categories. The countries scoring noms today are The UK, Brazil, Qatar, Russia, The Netherlands and — for the first time ever — Kenya.

BBC World Service garnered the first nomination for a program from Kenya in the Current Affairs category. The BBC investigation Africa Eye: The Baby Stealers reveals the existence of a secretive but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will honor the winners alongside their American news peers during a virtual ceremony September 28.

“As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and unrest every place, access to reliable news is more crucial than ever.” said Bruce Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We salute the outstanding work and great courage of our nominees for reporting on difficult and sensitive matters, despite the global health crisis and many other obstacles thrown at them.”

Related Story Deadline Launches Its Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site

Here are the News and Current Affairs nominees for the 2021 International Emmys:

Watch on Deadline

NEWS

A Warning from Italy

Sky News

United Kingdom

When coronavirus spread from the far-east, Italy overtook China as the epicenter. Yet nobody knew what this looked like – until, for the first time, Sky News revealed the horrific scale of the crisis in this world exclusive coverage.

Beirut Blast

Al Jazeera English

Qatar

Al Jazeera English correspondent Zeina Khodr was walking with her family when the blast happened on 4th August 2020 at the Beirut port. Over the next two days, Zeina reported the effects the explosion had in a city already on its knees due to a deep economic crisis.

Jornal Nacional: COVID-19 in Brazil

Globo

Brazil

Overcrowded hospitals and emergencies. Thousands of desperate patients searching for treatment. Brazilians who had their lives interrupted by the disease. The struggle of families to bury relatives. Globo witnessed how Brazilian cities fought the pandemic from its early stages.

Nagorno-Karabakh War: Bloodshed and Path to Ceasefire

RT (ANO TV-Novosti)

Russia

The intense military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reaches the largest city and de-facto capital of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Stepanakert. RT crew reports from the city gripped by fear, then travels to a small town under constant bombardment despite declared truce.

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Africa Eye: The Baby Stealers

BBC World Service

Kenya

BBC investigation reveals the existence of a secretive but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya. The team infiltrated and exposed three prolific child trafficking networks that stretch from one of Nairobi’s poorest slums to one of Kenya’s biggest government hospitals.

Bureau Buitenland: De Jacht op Gaddafi’s miljarden (The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions)

VPRO Television

Netherlands

The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions focuses on the battle for Muammar Gaddafi’s missing billions in South Africa. On the trail of bounty hunters, arms dealers, and corrupt politicians, we follow the terrifying hunt for the money.

Exposure: In Cold Blood

Darlow Smithson Productions / ITV

United Kingdom

In Cold Blood examines the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history, a tragedy which killed more people than Grenfell, Hillsborough, 7/7 and the Birmingham bombings combined. Yet its scale and impact has until now been relatively understated in Britain.

Profissão Repórter / Fantástico: COVID-19: The Daily Routine of a Healthcare Team Inside a Public Hospital

Globo

Brazil

The medical team of the Vila Penteado General Hospital, in São Paulo, recorded images of their own daily routine for five days, between late May and early June. A special report from the team of “Profession: Reporter”