‘Intergalactic’ Not Returning For Season 2 At Sky

UK sci-fi series Intergalactic will not be coming back for a second season at Sky, Gabriel Silver, Director of Commissioning for Drama, confirmed today.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, the exec said the company had been “disappointed with audience figures” for the show, which broadcast on Sky One earlier this year.

Intergalactic follows a crew of female convicts who break free and go on the run. It stars Savannah Steyn, Eleanor Tomlinson and Natasha O’Keeffe.

Silver added that the show had turned out to be a “bigger risk than we anticipated”, noting the difficult in finding audiences for “English-accented sci-fis”.

Asked what his team at Sky was looking to commission, the exec said they remain open minded but are “quite well stocked on gangsters and drug dealers”.

On the gangster theme, during today’ session, Silver confirmed Deadline‘s scoop in February that the broadcast is teaming with Vertigo Films and Nick Love for 1980s-set Costa del Sol crime series A Town Called Malice, with shooting set to begin later this year.