‘Inside Job’ & ‘Red Army’ DoP Svetlana Cvetko To Direct ‘One Nation Under Earl’ For Oakhurst Entertainment

Svetlana Cvetko
Svetlana Cvetko AP

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Job and Red Army DoP Svetlana Cvetko is set to direct One Nation Under Earl for Oakhurst Entertainment.

Based on a true story, One Nation Under Earl will detail the rise and fall of Earl David, a young Brooklyn attorney who committed major immigration fraud in the U.S. Using an encyclopedic knowledge of the U.S. immigration system, David amassed a fortune and outsmarted the FBI to give tens of thousands of immigrants a shot at the American Dream. Script was penned by Jeremy J. Dodd and Jonathan Keasey.

The film will also be produced by the Malkus Group. Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic will finance and executive-produce, with Jonathan Keasey also serving as producer.

Cvetko most recently directed feature Show Me What You Got and was cinematographer for Oscar-winning documentary Inside Job and festival hit Red Army.

An expat of the former Yugoslavia, Cvetko is no stranger to the immigrant experience. “Whether considered a hero or a villain, Earl David created opportunities for many immigrants who went on to play a vital role in American culture. Immigrant stories are a part of the fabric of the American quilt, and I’m excited to shine a spotlight on that,” she said.

Producer Chuck Malkus (Netflix’s Heist) commented: “The timing with One Nation Under Earl is important because of relevance today with how David achieved 25,000 green cards, albeit with bogus paperwork, and in almost every case, this resulted in current residents achieving personal and professional success.”

Keasey (My Wife Hates Your Wife ) is in pre-production on Aldis and Edwin Hodge’s sci-fi drama Parallel. Oakhurst recently produced Mila Kunis and Glenn Close-starrer Four Good Days. Up next is the Catherine Hardwick-helmed Prisoner’s Daughter with Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox.

Cvetko is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management; Malkus Group is repped by Gersh and Heller Law Group; Keasey is repped by Circle of Confusion and Hirsch, Wallersten, Hayum, Matlof + Fishhman; Dodd is repped by Mind Riot Entertainment and Bracepoint Law.

