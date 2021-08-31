‘Inside Job’ & ‘Red Army’ DoP Svetlana Cvetko To Direct ‘One Nation Under Earl’ For Oakhurst Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Job and Red Army DoP Svetlana Cvetko is set to direct One Nation Under Earl for Oakhurst Entertainment.

Based on a true story, One Nation Under Earl will detail the rise and fall of Earl David, a young Brooklyn attorney who committed major immigration fraud in the U.S. Using an encyclopedic knowledge of the U.S. immigration system, David amassed a fortune and outsmarted the FBI to give tens of thousands of immigrants a shot at the American Dream. Script was penned by Jeremy J. Dodd and Jonathan Keasey.

Oakhurst Entertainment's Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic will finance and executive-produce, with Jonathan Keasey also serving as producer. The film will also be produced by the Malkus Group. Cvetko most recently directed feature Show Me What You Got and was cinematographer for Oscar-winning documentary Inside Job and festival hit Red Army.