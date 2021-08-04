Inner Voice Artists & Immaterial Agents Set The Munoz Brothers To Adapt YA Novel ‘Iceland’s Mountain Factory’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican filmmaking duo the Munoz Brothers, who made the 2019 comedy-drama Paper Boats, have been set to adapt Kristín Helga Gunnarsdóttir’s young adult novel Iceland’s Mountain Factory.

The book was inspired by the Greta Thunberg movement. It follows a group of young graduates from a mountaineering academy in the south-east of Iceland who get stuck in a fierce storm, taking refuge in an old hut, where they decide to set up a free state dedicated to nature and sustainability. When one of the girls in the group, an established environmental activist and influencer, is found dead one morning, everything changes.

The project, titled The Mountain Factory, comes from Los Angeles and Oslo-based management company Inner Voice Artists and Nordic literary agency Immaterial Agents, which recently struck a partnership to co-rep book rights for film and TV adaptations.

Inner Voice Artists will produce the TV series, while also co-selling book rights alongside Immaterial Agents.

Watch on Deadline

Icelandic author Gunnarsdóttir has established herself as a leading Nordic children’s author, having penned 25 books, including a popular series based on the character Fíasól.