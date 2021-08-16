‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: Mira Sorvino, Blair Underwood & Patrick Fischler Among 6 Added To Cast

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Veep alum Dan Bakkedahl, Joseph Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Kevin Pollak (Mom) and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff) are set for recurring roles in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, sources said. Reps for the network, Murphy, 20th Television and the actors declined comment.

The third season of American Crime Story is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Feldstein stars as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Sorvino is believed to be playing Marcia Lewis, Monica Lewinsky’s mom. The role reunites Sorvino with Murphy, with whom she worked on his recent Netflix series Hollywood.

Bakkedahl would portray Kenneth Starr, independent counsel during the Clinton presidency and author of the Starr Report, which alleged that Bill Clinton lied about the existence of an affair with Lewinsky during a sworn deposition, an allegation that led to Clinton’s impeachment.

Mazzello plays Paul Begala, adviser to Bill Clinton during his presidency.

Underwood portrays Vernon Jordan, business executive and civil rights activist who became a close adviser to Bill Clinton.

Pollak is Bernie Nussbaum, who served as White House counsel under President Bill Clinton.

Fischler portrays Sidney Blumenthal, aide to President Bill Clinton and long-time confidante of Hillary Clinton.

Michael Uppendahl is directing and executive producing. Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Uppendahl, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.