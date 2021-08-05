‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Sets Cobie Smulders To Replace Betty Gilpin As Ann Coulter

Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of FX’s upcoming limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story as Ann Coulter, replacing GLOW alum Betty Gilpin exited the show due to scheduling issues, Deadline has confirmed. She will appear opposite Beanie Feldstein for the series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Feldstein will stars as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Michael Uppendahl is directing and executive producing. Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Uppendahl, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.

Related Story 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Teaser: Monica Lewinsky Comes Bearing Gifts In First Look At FX Limited Series

Coulter is the author of the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton, which has a section addressing the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Watch on Deadline

The How I Met Your Mother alumna recently starred in Stumptown as Dex Parios and appeared in Netflix’s Friends from College. She also played Agent Maria Hill in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Smulders is repped by UTA.

Deadline exclusively announced Gilpin’s casting in January 2020. Earlier this summer, Gilpin spoke with Jimmy Kimmel about playing Coulter.

“This is another Covid disappointment. I was supposed to play Ann Coulter in American Crime Story, the Monica Lewisnky story. Because of Covid the schedule didn’t work,” she revealed.

“The big disappointment was that I had spent a year listening to Ann Coulter audio books in the car to get her voice down,” she added.

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip below.

Variety was first to break the casting news.