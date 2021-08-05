IMDb TV Picks Up Australian Series ‘Troppo’ Starring & Exec Produced By Thomas Jane

IMDb TV has picked up the first season of Australian drama series Troppo, based on Candice Fox’s bestselling novel Crimson Lake, starring and executive produced by Thomas Jane (The Expanse The Vanished) via his Renegade Entertainment. The upcoming series comes from EQ Media Group, Beyond Entertainment and AGC Television, the television production and distribution division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Production is currently underway in Australia.

Adapted for television by Yolanda Ramke, Troppo is the story of Ted Conkaffey (Jane), an ex-cop falsely accused of committing a disturbing crime, who has escaped to hide away in the tropics of Far North Queensland. As he tries to avoid discovery, he’s drawn into investigating a wild murder and a missing person, alongside a complicated woman, with dark secrets of her own.

Troppo is based on Fox’s book Crimson Lake, the first novel of a gripping contemporary crime series set in Queensland, Australia.

Troppo is an EQ Media Group and Beyond Entertainment production in association with Renegade Entertainment, with major production financing from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, AGC Studios in association with Aperture Media Partners, and Screen Australia in association with Screen Queensland and with support from the City of Gold Coast.

Yamke is the creator and executive producer. Karl Zwicky is series producer. Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz executive produce and Matt Bankston co-executive produces for AGC Studios; Greg Quail, Lisa Duff and Simonne Overend exec produce for EQ Media Group, along with Mikael Borglund and David Ogilvy via Beyond Entertainment; Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sally Riley and Andrew Gregory; and Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn for Renegade Entertainment. AGC International is handling international distribution.