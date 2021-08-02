Imagen Awards Nominations: ‘Selena: The Series’, ‘Vida’, ‘La Llorona’ Top List

The Imagen Awards on Monday revealed nominations for its 36th edition, honoring Latino talent and contributions for the year across TV, film and streaming. Winners will be revealed October 10 in a ceremony on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org.
Netflix’s Selena: The Series, Starz’s Vida and FX’s Pose are among the top nominees overall, with Selena scoring a leading seven noms including in the Best Primetime Show – Drama category. That race also features Pose and fellow FX series Mayans M.C., USA Network’s Queen of the South, NBC’s This Is Us, HBO Max’s Veneno and Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?
Vida, which aired its third and final season in 2020, had six noms and was joined in the Best Primetime Show – Comedy race by Televisa’s ¿Quién es la Máscara?, Hulu’s Love, Victor, Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, HBO Max’s Genera+ion and NBC’s Superstore.
On the feature film side, Shudder’s Oscar-shortlisted horror film La Llorona from Guatemala scored a leading five nominations including for Best Feature Film, joining fellow nominees Netflix’s Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado and I’m No Longer Here, Vertical’s REEFA and LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions’ Words on Bathroom Walls.
The Imagen Awards nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders.
“The Imagen Foundation continues to be proud of being the only awards ceremony that honors Latino talent and contributions within the television, film, and streaming platforms,” said the Imagen Foundation president Helen Hernandez. “This year we hit another milestone, having increased to 350 submissions for consideration, a record since last year. There is no question that there is a wealth of talent amongst our community. Our theme this year, ‘Our Community: Diverse, Talented, and United,’ speaks to the array of entries. On behalf of the board of directors, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”
Here’s the list of noms:
MOTION PICTURES
Best Feature Film
La Llorona
Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios
REEFA
Adir 26 Films, Custom Colors Productions and Vertical Entertainment
Words On Bathroom Walls
LD Entertainment & Roadside Attractions
Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here
Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix
Best Director – Feature Film
Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsch, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios
Cristina Costantini & Darren Foster, Own the Room
National Geographic; National Geographic Documentary Film presents in association with Saville Productions
Jayro Bustamante, La Llorona
Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan
Jessica Kavana Dornbusch, REEFA
Adir 26 Films, Custom Colors Productions and Vertical Entertainment
Fernando Frías De La Parra, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here
Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix
Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings
HBO Max; HBO Max presents in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment / WarnerMax Production
Best Actor – Feature Film
Demián Bichir, Land
Focus Features / a Big Beach Production / Flashlight Films
Julio Diaz, La Llorona
Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan
Juan Daniel Garcia, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here
Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix
Pedro Pascal, Wonder Woman 1984
HBO Max; Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Actress – Feature Film
María Mercedes Coroy, La Llorona
Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan
Eiza González, I Care A Lot
Netflix; Netflix Presents, a Blackbear Pictures Production, a Crimple Beck Production
Margarita Kenéfic, La Llorona
Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan
Jenna Ortega, Yes Day
Netflix; Entertainment 360
Aubrey Plaza, Black Bear
Momentum Pictures, an Entertainment One Company; Tandem Pictures, Oakhurst Entertainment & Blue Creek Pictures, in association with Productivity Media and Radiant Films International
TELEVISION
Best Primetime Program – Drama
Queen of the South
USA; 20th Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group
Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?
Netflix; Perro Azul
Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
This is Us
NBC; 20th Television
Mayans M.C.
FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions
Pose
FX; 20th Television
Veneno
HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Atresmedia Television, Buendia Estudios and Suma Latina
Best Primetime Program – Comedy
¿Quién es la Máscara?
Televisa; Televisa, EndemolShine Boomdog
Love, Victor
Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill
Mr. Iglesias
Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix
Genera+ion
HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Superstore
NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District
Vida
Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals
Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie
David Byrne’s American Utopia
HBO; HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Fuse Town Hall: Our Votes Matter
Fuse; Fuse Content Studio
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava
Amazon Prime; Comedy Dynamics, The Nacelle Company
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Apple TV+; Done + Dusted in association with Apple
One Day at a Time – Animated Special
Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation
Unpregnant
HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production
Best Director – Television
Norberto Barba, Law & Order: SVU
NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment
Natalia Beristain, The Mosquito Coast
Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple
Steven Canals, Pose
FX; 20th Television
Zetna Fuentes, The Nevers
HBO; HBO in association with Mutant Enemy
Jon Huertas, This Is Us
NBC; 20th Television
Tanya Saracho, Vida
Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals
Daniel Garcia & Rania Attieh, Two Sentence Horror Stories
The CW; Stage 13
Best Actor – Television (Drama)
Manolo Cardona, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?
Netflix; Perro Azul
Ricardo Chavira, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.
CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions
Enrique Murciano, Tell Me Your Secrets
Prime Video; Endeavor Content, LLC and Amazon Studios
JD Pardo, Mayans M.C.
FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions
Best Actress – Television (Drama)
Alice Braga, Queen of the South
USA Network; Touchstone Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group
Salma Hayek, Bliss
Prime Video; Amazon Studios
Anya Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix; Netflix
Monica Raymund, Hightown
Starz; Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
FX; 20th Television
Christian Serratos, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Best Actor – Television (Comedy)
Michael Cimino, Love, Victor
Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill
Gabriel Iglesias, Mr. Iglesias
Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix
Mario Lopez, Feliz NaviDAD
Lifetime; A Hartbreak Film, ViaMar Productions and Roberts Media Production for Lifetime
Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai
Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Best Actress – Television (Comedy)
Melissa Barrera, Vida
Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals
Barbie Ferreira, Unpregnant
HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production)
America Ferrera, Superstore
NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District
Mishel Prada, Vida
Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals
Best Supporting Actor – Television (Drama)
Rubén Blades, Fear the Walking Dead
AMC; Idiot Box, Circle of Confusion, Skybound, Valhalla and AMC Studios
Gabriel Chavarria, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Colman Domingo, Euphoria Special: Part 1 Rue: “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
HBO; HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Raúl Esparza, Law & Order: SVU
NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment
Ginés García, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?
Netflix; Perro Azul
Edward James Olmos, Mayans M.C.
FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions
Eugenio Siller, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?
Netflix; Perro Azul
Kevin Valdez, Little Voice
Apple TV+; Apple / Bad Robot Productions / Warner Bros. Television
Best Supporting Actress – Television (Drama)
Morena Baccarin, The Twilight Zone
Paramount+; CBS Studios in association with Monkeypaw Productions and Genre Films
Sulem Calderon, Mayans M.C.
FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions
Noemí Gonzalez, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Paola Lázaro, The Walking Dead
AMC; Idiot Box, Skybound, Circle of Confusion, Valhalla, AMC Studios
Seidy López, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Ofelia Medina, The Mosquito Coast
Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple
Eva Noblezada, Law & Order: SVU
NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment
Gina Torres, 9-1-1: Lone Star
Fox; 20th Television)
Best Supporting Actor – Television (Comedy)
Ser Anzoategui, Vida
Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals
Cristo Fernández, Ted Lasso
Apple TV+; Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harvey Guillén, What We Do In The Shadows
FX; FX Productions
Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell
Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions
James Martinez, Love, Victor
Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill
Oscar Nuñez, Mr. Iglesias
Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix
Best Supporting Actress – Television (Comedy)
Ana Ortiz, Love, Victor
Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill
Alycia Pascual-Peña, Saved by the Bell
Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Diana Maria Riva, Dead to Me
Netflix; CBS Television Studios for Netflix
Haley Sanchez, Genera+ion
HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Haskiri Velazquez, Saved by the Bell
Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions
Best Young Actor – Television
Raphael Alejandro, Bunk’d
Disney Channel; It’s A Laugh Productions
Edan Alexander, The Undoing
HBO; HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Isaac Arellanes, Ghostwriter
Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship
Madison Taylor Baez, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Paulina Chávez, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2
Netflix
Scarlett Estevez, Bunk’d
Disney Channel; It’s A Laugh Productions
Madison Reyes, Julie and the Phantoms
Netflix
Isla Sunar, Two Sentence Horror Stories
The CW; Stage 13
Best Voice-Over Actor – Television
Izabella Alvarez, The Casagrandes
Nickelodeon
Kevin Chacon, Santiago of the Seas
Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Justina Machado, One Day at a Time – Animated Special
Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time – Animated Special
Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation
Sarah-Nicole Robles, The Owl House
Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation
Michelle Zamora, Waffles & Mochi
Netflix; Higher Ground Productions for Netflix
Best Variety or Reality Show
A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya
PBS; KCET and The Soraya
‘Cuidate y Cuentate’
LATV Network, KWHY-TV CH22; UNO Productions
Go-Big Show
TBS; TBS in association with Propagate and Matador Content
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
National Geographic; Studio Ramsay and Objective Media Group, An ALL3 Media Group Company for National Geographic
Pati’s Mexican Table
American Public Television; Mexican Table, WETA Washington, DC, and FRANK
Shine True
Fuse; Vice Studios, OUTtv Canada, Fuse Content Studio
Best Young Adult Programming
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2
Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
Netflix
Onyx Equinox
Crunchyroll
Genera+ion
HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Best Youth Programming
Club Mundo Kids
Universo (US) Televisa (Mexico); Exile Content Studio
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship
Sesame Street
HBO; HBO in association with Sesame Workshop
The Casagrandes
Nickelodeon
OTHER CATEGORIES
Best Music Composition for Film or Television
Gustavo Farias, Onyx Equinox
Crunchyroll
Antonio Pinto, The Mosquito Coast
Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The Third Day
HBO; HBO in association with Sky Studios, Plan B, and Punchdrunk
Best Music Supervision for Film or Television
Lynn Fainchtein, Selena: The Series
Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix
Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here
Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix
Brienne Rose & Michelle Johnson, Vida
Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals
Best Documentary
187: The Rise of the Latino Vote
PBS; KCET
Amend: The Fight for America
Netflix; A Westbrook Studios, The Documentary Group, Wilmore Films & MakeMake Entertainment Production for Netflix
The Art of Political Murder
HBO; HBO Documentary Films presents a Smokehouse Pictures and Rise Films production in association with Artemis Rising Foundation, Quickfire Films and Independent
Asylum
ABC Documentaries
Immigration Nation
Netflix; A Reel Peak Films Production for Netflix
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios
Own the Room
National Geographic; National Geographic Documentary Film presents in association with Saville Productions
POV: The Infiltrators
PBS; American Documentary | POV, Pueblo Sight & Sound, Chicago Media Project, Naked Edge Film, 3DMC, Baked Studios, The National Day Laborer Organizing Network
Best Informational Program
ABC News’ “Nightline”
ABC; ABC News
Art in the Twenty-First Century
PBS; Art21
El Paso Strong
ESPN Deportes; ESPN Productions
National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot
National Geographic; Entertainment One Reality Productions / Pilot Wave Motion Pictures / Big Year Productions and RPC in association with Apex Exchange for National Geographic
Radar 2021: “The Case of the (Latin)X”
Telemundo Network
Radar 2021: “Why the Macho Man Has Got to Go”
Telemundo Network
Street Food: Latin America
Netflix; Boardwalk Pictures for Netflix
Best Short Film
If Cities Could Dance: Puerto Rico’s Bomba, A Dance of The African Diaspora
KQED
Joyride
PBS; Cundina Studios LLC; Latino Public Broadcasting
Manos De Oro
Merced Elizondo
Princess Cut
HBO Max; Del Valle Productions, Inc.
UNLADYLIKE2020: Jovita Idar
PBS American Masters; Unladylike Productions LLC in association with The WNET Group’s American Masters
Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign
Latinos Are Essential
Latino Public Broadcasting; PBS
MDX “Working Mom”
ORCI
Nuestras Voces Cuentan | Telemundo’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Telemundo Networks; Telemundo Networks, Green Power Media
Usa Tu Voz y Vota | Telemundo’s 2020 GOTV Campaign
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Telemundo Networks; Telemundo Networks, GYB Power Media
Walmart Quinceañera
Rebel Road Studios; Meredith Corporation
