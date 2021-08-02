Imagen Awards Nominations: ‘Selena: The Series’, ‘Vida’, ‘La Llorona’ Top List

The Imagen Awards on Monday revealed nominations for its 36th edition, honoring Latino talent and contributions for the year across TV, film and streaming. Winners will be revealed October 10 in a ceremony on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org.

Netflix’s Selena: The Series, Starz’s Vida and FX’s Pose are among the top nominees overall, with Selena scoring a leading seven noms including in the Best Primetime Show – Drama category. That race also features Pose and fellow FX series Mayans M.C., USA Network’s Queen of the South, NBC’s This Is Us, HBO Max’s Veneno and Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?

Vida, which aired its third and final season in 2020, had six noms and was joined in the Best Primetime Show – Comedy race by Televisa’s ¿Quién es la Máscara?, Hulu’s Love, Victor, Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, HBO Max’s Genera+ion and NBC’s Superstore.

On the feature film side, Shudder’s Oscar-shortlisted horror film La Llorona from Guatemala scored a leading five nominations including for Best Feature Film, joining fellow nominees Netflix’s Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado and I’m No Longer Here, Vertical’s REEFA and LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions’ Words on Bathroom Walls.

The Imagen Awards nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders.

“The Imagen Foundation continues to be proud of being the only awards ceremony that honors Latino talent and contributions within the television, film, and streaming platforms,” said the Imagen Foundation president Helen Hernandez. “This year we hit another milestone, having increased to 350 submissions for consideration, a record since last year. There is no question that there is a wealth of talent amongst our community. Our theme this year, ‘Our Community: Diverse, Talented, and United,’ speaks to the array of entries. On behalf of the board of directors, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

Here’s the list of noms:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Feature Film

La Llorona

Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios

REEFA

Adir 26 Films, Custom Colors Productions and Vertical Entertainment

Words On Bathroom Walls

LD Entertainment & Roadside Attractions

Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here

Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix

Best Director – Feature Film

Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsch, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios

Cristina Costantini & Darren Foster, Own the Room

National Geographic; National Geographic Documentary Film presents in association with Saville Productions

Jayro Bustamante, La Llorona

Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan

Jessica Kavana Dornbusch, REEFA

Adir 26 Films, Custom Colors Productions and Vertical Entertainment

Fernando Frías De La Parra, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here

Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix

Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings

HBO Max; HBO Max presents in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment / WarnerMax Production

Best Actor – Feature Film

Demián Bichir, Land

Focus Features / a Big Beach Production / Flashlight Films

Julio Diaz, La Llorona

Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan

Juan Daniel Garcia, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here

Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix

Pedro Pascal, Wonder Woman 1984

HBO Max; Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Actress – Feature Film

María Mercedes Coroy, La Llorona

Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan

Eiza González, I Care A Lot

Netflix; Netflix Presents, a Blackbear Pictures Production, a Crimple Beck Production

Margarita Kenéfic, La Llorona

Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan

Jenna Ortega, Yes Day

Netflix; Entertainment 360

Aubrey Plaza, Black Bear

Momentum Pictures, an Entertainment One Company; Tandem Pictures, Oakhurst Entertainment & Blue Creek Pictures, in association with Productivity Media and Radiant Films International

TELEVISION

Best Primetime Program – Drama

Queen of the South

USA; 20th Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?

Netflix; Perro Azul

Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

This is Us

NBC; 20th Television

Mayans M.C.

FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions

Pose

FX; 20th Television

Veneno

HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Atresmedia Television, Buendia Estudios and Suma Latina

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

¿Quién es la Máscara?

Televisa; Televisa, EndemolShine Boomdog

Love, Victor

Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill

Mr. Iglesias

Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix

Genera+ion

HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Superstore

NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District

Vida

Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals

Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie

David Byrne’s American Utopia

HBO; HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Fuse Town Hall: Our Votes Matter

Fuse; Fuse Content Studio

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava

Amazon Prime; Comedy Dynamics, The Nacelle Company

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Apple TV+; Done + Dusted in association with Apple

One Day at a Time – Animated Special

Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation

Unpregnant

HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production

Best Director – Television

Norberto Barba, Law & Order: SVU

NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment

Natalia Beristain, The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple

Steven Canals, Pose

FX; 20th Television

Zetna Fuentes, The Nevers

HBO; HBO in association with Mutant Enemy

Jon Huertas, This Is Us

NBC; 20th Television

Tanya Saracho, Vida

Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals

Daniel Garcia & Rania Attieh, Two Sentence Horror Stories

The CW; Stage 13

Best Actor – Television (Drama)

Manolo Cardona, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?

Netflix; Perro Azul

Ricardo Chavira, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.

CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions

Enrique Murciano, Tell Me Your Secrets

Prime Video; Endeavor Content, LLC and Amazon Studios

JD Pardo, Mayans M.C.

FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions

Best Actress – Television (Drama)

Alice Braga, Queen of the South

USA Network; Touchstone Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Salma Hayek, Bliss

Prime Video; Amazon Studios

Anya Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix; Netflix

Monica Raymund, Hightown

Starz; Jerry Bruckheimer Television

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

FX; 20th Television

Christian Serratos, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Best Actor – Television (Comedy)

Michael Cimino, Love, Victor

Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill

Gabriel Iglesias, Mr. Iglesias

Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix

Mario Lopez, Feliz NaviDAD

Lifetime; A Hartbreak Film, ViaMar Productions and Roberts Media Production for Lifetime

Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai

Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Best Actress – Television (Comedy)

Melissa Barrera, Vida

Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals

Barbie Ferreira, Unpregnant

HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production)

America Ferrera, Superstore

NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District

Mishel Prada, Vida

Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Drama)

Rubén Blades, Fear the Walking Dead

AMC; Idiot Box, Circle of Confusion, Skybound, Valhalla and AMC Studios

Gabriel Chavarria, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Colman Domingo, Euphoria Special: Part 1 Rue: “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

HBO; HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Raúl Esparza, Law & Order: SVU

NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment

Ginés García, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?

Netflix; Perro Azul

Edward James Olmos, Mayans M.C.

FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions

Eugenio Siller, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara?

Netflix; Perro Azul

Kevin Valdez, Little Voice

Apple TV+; Apple / Bad Robot Productions / Warner Bros. Television

Best Supporting Actress – Television (Drama)

Morena Baccarin, The Twilight Zone

Paramount+; CBS Studios in association with Monkeypaw Productions and Genre Films

Sulem Calderon, Mayans M.C.

FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions

Noemí Gonzalez, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Paola Lázaro, The Walking Dead

AMC; Idiot Box, Skybound, Circle of Confusion, Valhalla, AMC Studios

Seidy López, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Ofelia Medina, The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple

Eva Noblezada, Law & Order: SVU

NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment

Gina Torres, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Fox; 20th Television)

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Comedy)

Ser Anzoategui, Vida

Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals

Cristo Fernández, Ted Lasso

Apple TV+; Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harvey Guillén, What We Do In The Shadows

FX; FX Productions

Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell

Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions

James Martinez, Love, Victor

Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill

Oscar Nuñez, Mr. Iglesias

Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix

Best Supporting Actress – Television (Comedy)

Ana Ortiz, Love, Victor

Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill

Alycia Pascual-Peña, Saved by the Bell

Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Diana Maria Riva, Dead to Me

Netflix; CBS Television Studios for Netflix

Haley Sanchez, Genera+ion

HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Haskiri Velazquez, Saved by the Bell

Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions

Best Young Actor – Television

Raphael Alejandro, Bunk’d

Disney Channel; It’s A Laugh Productions

Edan Alexander, The Undoing

HBO; HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions

Isaac Arellanes, Ghostwriter

Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship

Madison Taylor Baez, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Paulina Chávez, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2

Netflix

Scarlett Estevez, Bunk’d

Disney Channel; It’s A Laugh Productions

Madison Reyes, Julie and the Phantoms

Netflix

Isla Sunar, Two Sentence Horror Stories

The CW; Stage 13

Best Voice-Over Actor – Television

Izabella Alvarez, The Casagrandes

Nickelodeon

Kevin Chacon, Santiago of the Seas

Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time – Animated Special

Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time – Animated Special

Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation

Sarah-Nicole Robles, The Owl House

Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation

Michelle Zamora, Waffles & Mochi

Netflix; Higher Ground Productions for Netflix

Best Variety or Reality Show

A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya

PBS; KCET and The Soraya

‘Cuidate y Cuentate’

LATV Network, KWHY-TV CH22; UNO Productions

Go-Big Show

TBS; TBS in association with Propagate and Matador Content

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

National Geographic; Studio Ramsay and Objective Media Group, An ALL3 Media Group Company for National Geographic

Pati’s Mexican Table

American Public Television; Mexican Table, WETA Washington, DC, and FRANK

Shine True

Fuse; Vice Studios, OUTtv Canada, Fuse Content Studio

Best Young Adult Programming

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2

Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

Netflix

Onyx Equinox

Crunchyroll

Genera+ion

HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Best Youth Programming

Club Mundo Kids

Universo (US) Televisa (Mexico); Exile Content Studio

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship

Sesame Street

HBO; HBO in association with Sesame Workshop

The Casagrandes

Nickelodeon

OTHER CATEGORIES

Best Music Composition for Film or Television

Gustavo Farias, Onyx Equinox

Crunchyroll

Antonio Pinto, The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The Third Day

HBO; HBO in association with Sky Studios, Plan B, and Punchdrunk

Best Music Supervision for Film or Television

Lynn Fainchtein, Selena: The Series

Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix

Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here

Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix

Brienne Rose & Michelle Johnson, Vida

Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals

Best Documentary

187: The Rise of the Latino Vote

PBS; KCET

Amend: The Fight for America

Netflix; A Westbrook Studios, The Documentary Group, Wilmore Films & MakeMake Entertainment Production for Netflix

The Art of Political Murder

HBO; HBO Documentary Films presents a Smokehouse Pictures and Rise Films production in association with Artemis Rising Foundation, Quickfire Films and Independent

Asylum

ABC Documentaries

Immigration Nation

Netflix; A Reel Peak Films Production for Netflix

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios

Own the Room

National Geographic; National Geographic Documentary Film presents in association with Saville Productions

POV: The Infiltrators

PBS; American Documentary | POV, Pueblo Sight & Sound, Chicago Media Project, Naked Edge Film, 3DMC, Baked Studios, The National Day Laborer Organizing Network

Best Informational Program

ABC News’ “Nightline”

ABC; ABC News

Art in the Twenty-First Century

PBS; Art21

El Paso Strong

ESPN Deportes; ESPN Productions

National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot

National Geographic; Entertainment One Reality Productions / Pilot Wave Motion Pictures / Big Year Productions and RPC in association with Apex Exchange for National Geographic

Radar 2021: “The Case of the (Latin)X”

Telemundo Network

Radar 2021: “Why the Macho Man Has Got to Go”

Telemundo Network

Street Food: Latin America

Netflix; Boardwalk Pictures for Netflix

Best Short Film

If Cities Could Dance: Puerto Rico’s Bomba, A Dance of The African Diaspora

KQED

Joyride

PBS; Cundina Studios LLC; Latino Public Broadcasting

Manos De Oro

Merced Elizondo

Princess Cut

HBO Max; Del Valle Productions, Inc.

UNLADYLIKE2020: Jovita Idar

PBS American Masters; Unladylike Productions LLC in association with The WNET Group’s American Masters

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

Latinos Are Essential

Latino Public Broadcasting; PBS

MDX “Working Mom”

ORCI

Nuestras Voces Cuentan | Telemundo’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Telemundo Networks; Telemundo Networks, Green Power Media

Usa Tu Voz y Vota | Telemundo’s 2020 GOTV Campaign

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Telemundo Networks; Telemundo Networks, GYB Power Media

Walmart Quinceañera

Rebel Road Studios; Meredith Corporation