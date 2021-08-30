IFC Midnight Picks Up U.S. Rights To Home Invasion Thriller ‘See For Me’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to Randall Okita’s Tribeca Film Festival title See For Me, the home invasion chiller that pits a blind house-sitter against three experienced thieves.

The film stars visually impaired actor Skyler Davenport alongside Kim Coates, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Pascal Langdale, Joe Pingue, George Tchortov, Laura Vandervoort and Emily Piggford.

Davenport plays blind former skier Sophie, who accepts a last-minute house-sitting job in a secluded mansion. But she awakes in the middle of the night to find the house under invasion by a group of thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense is a new app called “See For Me,” which matches her with a volunteer across the country who uses Sophie’s cell phone to see on her behalf. Stubbornly independent, Sophie is reluctant to accept help until she is connected to Kelly, an Army veteran who spends her days playing first-person shooter games.

Directed by artist and filmmaker Okita, pic is a Wildling Pictures Production written by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue. Producers are Matt Code and Kristy Neville, and David Di Brina is the executive producer. It was made with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates.

Watch on Deadline

IFC Midnight is planning to release in 2022. The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films with XYZ and Elle Driver representing the filmmakers.

“See For Me is an innovative take on the home invasion thriller and an impressive showcase of Randall’s skills as a storyteller and visual artist, with nail-biting twists and turns that are perfect for IFC Midnight audiences,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films. “It’s also an exciting debut by lead actor Skyler Davenport, who really anchors the film with their expressive and complex performance.”

Director Okita added: “We are delighted to be working with IFC Midnight, and I can’t wait for audiences to be thrilled and uplifted by Sophie’s journey in See For Me.”

As we previously revealed, Elle Driver has already sold the film well internationally.