‘If I Go Missing The Witches Did It’ Adds Gabourey Sidibe To Realm Podcast

Audio entertainment company Realm has added Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, Empire) to the cast for If I Go Missing the Witches Did It, a thriller with satirical and paranormal elements.

The nine-episode podcast will premiere its first episode on Sunday, September 26 , followed by one new episode every Sunday thereafter, on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

“We are thrilled to work with Gabourey, whose portrayal of New York writer Jenna Clayton will make you not only laugh hysterically but also engage critically with issues of race, class, and capitalism,” said Molly Barton, CEO and cofounder of Realm.

Written by Pia Wilson (Genius: Aretha), the satirical show follows Jenna (played by Gabourey) who, after a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, has vanished without a trace. The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their means.

Sidibe is joined by voice actress Sarah Natochenny (Ash Ketchum in Pokemon) who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex who takes up the cause of finding Jenna.

“I’m so excited to work with Realm on my first fiction podcast role! I was excited about this show as soon as I read Pia Wilson’s writing,” Sidibe said. “It’s really relatable and hilarious. After gathering a large library of shows I listen to, I’m excited to now be included in the library of other people who enjoy losing themselves in a good story.”

Realm has been ramping up their show roster, recently announcing that Tatiana Maslany will be returning to Orphan Black: The Next Chapter alongside original television series cast members Jordan Gavaris (Felix Dawkins) and Evelyne Brochu (Delphine Cormier).

Maslany will also be executive producing and narrating an all-new original Realm podcast titled Power Trip. As for legendary horror director and producer, John Carpenter and Storm King Productions President, Sandy King Carpenter, their first three shows with Realm — Roanoke Falls, Angel to Some and Furnace — will be available later this year and in 2022.