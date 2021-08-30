You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California’s Daily Covid Case Count Hits New Summer Surge High After ICU Capacity Hits New Low

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lionsgate Lands Spec '48 Hours In Vegas', About Dennis Rodman's 1998 NBA Finals Sin City Foray; Lord Miller Producing
Read the full story

Ava DuVernay Concerned For Her New Orleans ‘Cherish The Day’ Crew In Hurricane Ida Aftermath

Mega; AP

Amidst the crushing punishment Hurricane Ida lashed New Orleans and the Gulf Coast with this weekend, Ava DuVernay is today trying to find out how members of Cherish The Day‘s crew are holding up in the devastation.

Three days after the OWN drama told cast and crew to evacuate Crescent City as raging Ida moved towards landfall, the Oscar nominee took to social media Monday with the hashtag
#AllEyesOnLouisiana after being unable to get in touch with various crew members:

Various state and local officials have said over the past 48 hours that conditions in the region have been too dangerous to active rescue teams, as the winds have wrecked havoc, the waters have risen exponentially and power plants have gone down. It is estimated that over 1 million people are without power, communications resources or clean water right now.

NOLA’s infamous levees have thankfully held, but a primary transmission tower apparently came down and crashed into the Mississippi River yesterday under Ida’s force. At present, there is one confirmed death from Ida, but President Joe Biden in a meeting with representatives of the Bayou State acknowledged that number is “is likely to grow.”

Watch on Deadline

Rain and more flooding is expected today in and around Louisiana, southern parts of Mississippi and the coastal areas of Alabama, even as Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

Now in production on its second season, Cherish The Day is but one of many TV series and films shooting in production rich NOLA at present.

The Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons-starring show instituted a shelter-in-place order on August 27 as meteorologists and the National Weather Service estimated Ida’s growing strength. As the hurricane picked up speed and was re-assessed as a Category 4 and state and local leaders in Louisiana were issuing mandatory evacuation orders, Cherish The Day told its people to get out of the area if they could or hunker down, as Deadline exclusively reported on August 28.

Other NOLA filming productions like Netflix’s Anthony Mackie and David Harbour starrer We Have a Ghost and pre-production work on NBC’s The Thing About Pam took measures of their own to safeguard their teams until Ida moved on or exhausted itself. Will Smith and Antione Fuqua’s Emancipation set up blocks of rooms in Atlanta hotels for crew and cast who wanted to leave NOLA, as Deadline reported of the AppleTV+ project late last week.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad