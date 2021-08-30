Ava DuVernay Concerned For Her New Orleans ‘Cherish The Day’ Crew In Hurricane Ida Aftermath

Amidst the crushing punishment Hurricane Ida lashed New Orleans and the Gulf Coast with this weekend, Ava DuVernay is today trying to find out how members of Cherish The Day‘s crew are holding up in the devastation.

Three days after the OWN drama told cast and crew to evacuate Crescent City as raging Ida moved towards landfall, the Oscar nominee took to social media Monday with the hashtag

#AllEyesOnLouisiana after being unable to get in touch with various crew members:

No power. Sewage out. No water. Nearly 1 million structures in Louisiana affected. It’s 89 degrees there as I type this. Jefferson Parish estimates 20 days to restore power. We haven’t heard from any crew member west of Orleans Parish. No cell/internet. Why isn’t this trending? — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 30, 2021

Does the media have to tell us what’s important to pay attention to? Does the government have to tell us? No. The people can dictate that. We can do it here. #AllEyesOnLouisiana — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 30, 2021

Various state and local officials have said over the past 48 hours that conditions in the region have been too dangerous to active rescue teams, as the winds have wrecked havoc, the waters have risen exponentially and power plants have gone down. It is estimated that over 1 million people are without power, communications resources or clean water right now.

NOLA’s infamous levees have thankfully held, but a primary transmission tower apparently came down and crashed into the Mississippi River yesterday under Ida’s force. At present, there is one confirmed death from Ida, but President Joe Biden in a meeting with representatives of the Bayou State acknowledged that number is “is likely to grow.”

Rain and more flooding is expected today in and around Louisiana, southern parts of Mississippi and the coastal areas of Alabama, even as Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

Now in production on its second season, Cherish The Day is but one of many TV series and films shooting in production rich NOLA at present.

The Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons-starring show instituted a shelter-in-place order on August 27 as meteorologists and the National Weather Service estimated Ida’s growing strength. As the hurricane picked up speed and was re-assessed as a Category 4 and state and local leaders in Louisiana were issuing mandatory evacuation orders, Cherish The Day told its people to get out of the area if they could or hunker down, as Deadline exclusively reported on August 28.

Other NOLA filming productions like Netflix’s Anthony Mackie and David Harbour starrer We Have a Ghost and pre-production work on NBC’s The Thing About Pam took measures of their own to safeguard their teams until Ida moved on or exhausted itself. Will Smith and Antione Fuqua’s Emancipation set up blocks of rooms in Atlanta hotels for crew and cast who wanted to leave NOLA, as Deadline reported of the AppleTV+ project late last week.

We will update as more information becomes available.