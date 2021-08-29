Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall, Now A Category 4 Storm

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The eye of dangerous storm Hurricane Ida has now reached land on the southeastern coast of Louisiana, near Port Fourchon.

“Within the past hour, sustained winds of 43 mph and a gust to 67 mph were reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 6.4 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area,” the National Hurricane Center reported.

Ida hit as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. It is now tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the US, based on wind speed.

The city of New Orleans was dark today, as power was out in many sections. A good number of citizens chose to evacuate, perhaps remembering the floods and devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Businesses and the Harrah’s Casino in the city closed yesterday.

“Any additional strengthening seems less likely now given the recent structural changes of the inner core. While rapid weakening should occur after landfall, damaging winds will penetrate well inland across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi through tonight. Ida is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression over Mississippi by late Tuesday,” NHC said.

