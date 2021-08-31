Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan & Sofia Boutella Board Neon Horror Pic ‘Cuckoo’

Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella are headlining the Neon horror feature Cuckoo, which Tilman Singer will write and direct. Neon is also financing the project with an eye to shoot in April.

Cuckoo is Tilman’s second movie following his supernatural horror film Luz, which debuted at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival and won a Special Jury Prize for Best Horror Film at Fantastic Fest and Best Film at the Milan Film Festival. He’s bringing his Luz team back together for Cuckoo including DP Paul Faltz, composer Simon Waskow and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta.

Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot, and Proschat Madani round out the cast. Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are producing along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell.

Schafer made her acting debut portraying Jules in the HBO Emmy-winning series Euphoria. She also co-wrote and co-executive produced a special episode for the series, which aired earlier this year. This year, Time named Schafer to its Next list of 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

Malkovich was nominated for two Oscars for his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire. He has starred in over 70 films, including The Killing Fields, Empire of the Sun, Dangerous Liaisons, Of Mice and Men, Mulholland Falls, Con Air, Rounders, Being John Malkovich, Shadow of the Vampire, Ripley’s Game, Johnny English, Burn After Reading, Red, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Warm Bodies, Cesar Chavez, Bird Box, and Velvet Buzzsaw. He will next star in Charlie Day’s El Tonto with Kate Beckinsale and Jason Sudeikis and Empress of Serenity with Bill Hader and Issa Rae.

Chan starred in the $239M global grossing hit Crazy Rich Asians. She recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. Last year she also starred opposite Meryl Streep in Let Them All Talk, an original comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh, and she can currently be heard as the voice of Namaari in Disney’s latest animation, Raya and the Last Dragon. Chan will star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek, and in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

Boutella starred in the $414M WW-grossing movie The Kingsman: The Secret Service. She went on to star in Universal’s The Mummy with Tom Cruise which grossed over $409M WW, Atomic Blonde alongside Charlize Theron, Ramin Bahrini’s Fahrenheit 451 for HBO and A24’s Climax for Gaspar Noé. She can currently be seen in Wyatt Rockefeller’s feature debut Settlers for IFC Films.

Schafer is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Malkovich by WME, Chan by Independent Talent Group, WME and M88, and Boutella is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and 42. Cuckoo will have additional support from German Regional Fund Film und Median Stiftung NRW.