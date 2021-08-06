Hulu Scripted Chief Teases Possibility Of More Marvel Series

Marvel has had a successful run of TV dramas on Disney+ including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

But could the comic book giant broaden its output across the Disney family with more series on sister platform Hulu? That’s certainly the intimation from Hulu head of scripted content Jordan Helman.

The streamer’s most recent Marvel live-action series Helstrom was canceled after one season and two of the four planned animated series – Howard The Duck and Tigra & Dazzler – did not move forward.

But Helman told Deadline, “Marvel continues to be an incredibly important partner and one of the biggest generators of content within the Disney ecosystem so we’re excited about the possibility of what may lie in the future with regards to the Hulu/Marvel relationship.”

He admitted that he hasn’t engaged in conversations with Marvel Studios and its chief Kevin Feige, but added, “Given Marvel’s place in the Disney ecosystem, it seems like an incredibly robust avenue for future projects.”

Watch on Deadline

This comes as Hulu animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., which was created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt and stars the latter as the eponymous supervillain struggling to balance his company and family, is awaiting news as to whether it will be picked up for a second season.

The series, which similarly comes out of Marvel Television, the now defunct label, premiered in May. Helman told Deadline, “We have not yet made a determination yet.”

Hulu also has Hit Monkey, another animated Marvel series, coming later this year. The series, which comes from Josh Gordon and Will Speck, tracks a pissed off Japanese snow monkey who tries to take on and take down Tokyo’s crime underworld with the ghost of an American assassin by his side.

Helman said that adult animated originals, such as Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords “have performed in a major way”. “Over the new several months, we’re doubling down,” he added.