‘How To Be Human’ Comedy From Writer Brenda Hsueh & Party Over Here In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing How To Be Human, a multi-camera comedy from writer Brenda Hsueh (Disjointed) and Party Over Here, the production company founded by The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

Written by Hsueh, How To Be Human revolves around Eve, a robot becoming sentient who breaks free from her lab so she can learn how to be human by living among them. But when she tries to convince three housemates to let her live with them, she realizes it’s not going to be so easy.

Hsueh and Yvonne Cheng executive produce via their Shoes Off Productions, along with Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell for Party Over Here. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and also is behind the upcoming SNL offshoot series MacGruber for Peacock. The company also recently set single-camera comedy Black Magic with writer Meredith Dawson at CBS.

Hsueh served as a co-producer on the first three seasons of How I Met Your Mother and as supervising producer on three other comedy series, Netflix’s Disjointed, NBC’s Truth Be Told and TBS’ Sullivan & Son. On the film side, she is scripting upcoming Peter Sollett-directed Match for DreamWorks Pictures.

Hsueh, Cheng and Shoes Off Productions are repped by Gotham Group and attorney Lev Ginsburg.