‘How I Met Your Father’: Josh Peck & Ashley Reyes To Recur On Hulu’s ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Turner & Hooch star Josh Peck and American Gods alumna Ashley Reyes have been cast in recurring roles on How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Peck will play Drew, the handsome vice principal at Jesse’s (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes plays Hannah. smart, practical, devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid’s (Sharma) girlfriend who’s a surgical resident in Los Angeles, so they are forced to maintain a long distance relationship.

Aptaker and Berger executive produce alongside HIMYM creators/exec producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and the original series’ director/exec producer Pam Fryman. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer, and Duff serves as a producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Peck stars in Disney+’ Turner & Hooch series, a continuation of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name, also produced by 20th TV, part of Disney Television Studios. In June, he wrapped filming the Netflix musical,13. He previously starred opposite John Stamos in the Fox comedy series Grandfathered, co-produced by 20th TV and fellow Disney TV Studios division ABC Signature. Peck, who has a large digital footprint with 11.3 Million Instagram followers, 6.8 Million Tiktok followers and 3.7 Million YouTube followers, is repped by UTA & Silver Lining Entertainment.

Reyes, who was a series regular on Starz’s American Gods, recently shot the indie film Slayers opposite Abigail Breslin and Malin Akerman. A breakout from the 2016 LAMDA showcase, she made her Broadway debut in The Play That Goes Wrong. She is repped by Mosaic and Stewart Talent.