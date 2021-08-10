‘How I Met Your Father’: Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran & Suraj Sharma Join Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

Grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force) and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) are set as leads opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s (Duff) roommate. She’s an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie.

Watch on Deadline

Ainsley plays Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Sophie’s roommate Valentina (Raisa) (an aspiring stylist) at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie’s a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life.

Tran is Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen’s more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar.

Sharma portrays Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roomate. He’s a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse’s cynicism.

They join previously announced series regular Chris Lowell.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas exec produce How I Met Your Father, which comes from 20th Television. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.

Raisa plays Ana Torres, a first-generation Cuban-American and roommate to Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson, on Freeform’s Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. Her previous credits include Netflix’s Dear White People, The Mindy Project and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, among others. She’s repped by APA, Artists First and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher, LLP

Ainsley has worked in both British and American television but is perhaps best known for his roles as Benoit in Versailles and Nick in The Royals. On the feature side, he can be seen as a lead in the Jarhead franchise, as well as Sony’s 2017 thriller Serpent and 2019’s Safe Inside. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Greene & Associates, and United Agents.

Tran was a writer on both seasons of Showtime’s Work in Progress produced by Jax Media. She can be seen in Netflix’s Space Force and Easy, IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase, Pop TV’s Hot Date, and she’s been featured as part of Comedy Central and Refinery29’s stand up series Taking the Stage. Tien was named one of the 2019 Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy; In 2018, she participated in CBS’ Diversity Showcase and became Head Writer for the showcase the following year. She’s repped by CAA and Mosaic.

Sharma will next be seen starring in the Netflix romantic comedy Wedding Season, directed by Tom Dey. His television credits include the series premiere episode of the Apple Original Series Little America. He previously starred as Rakesh in the hit CBS series God Friended Me. Sharma is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.