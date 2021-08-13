‘How I Met Your Father’: Brandon Micheal Hall Joins Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

God Friended Me and The Mayor alum Brandon Micheal Hall has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Hall will play Ian. Handsome, smart, funny, Ian is Sophie’s Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas exec produce How I Met Your Father, which comes from 20th Television. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.

Hall recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios/BBC One psychological drama series Chloe, opposite Erin Doherty. He previously starred on both seasons of CBS’ God Friended Me, and before that starred in ABC’s The Mayor. He also currently recurs on Search Party, which is heading into its fifth season on HBO Max. Hall is repped by is repped by Paradigm and Felker Toczek Suddelson Abramson.