‘House Party’ Returning To Production After Brief Pause Last Week Due To Covid

EXCLUSIVE: New Line’s reimagination of its 1990 cult classic House Party for HBO Max is restarting production Monday night after closing down briefly last week out of caution for a positive Covid case on the set.

The County of Los Angeles Public Health reported that there were nine positive cases of Covid on House Party, but Deadline has learned that most of those were for people who never arrived to set — largely extras who were tested during pre-employment. While there was not a great need to shut down production on the feature from award-winning music video director Calmatic, given how it was only one staffer affected, the House Party production did so anyway out of an abundance of caution. We hear that the House Party crew and talent have already been tested, with no positive cases, and can safely proceed to set.

Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino and Bill Bellamy star in the update of House Party. LeBron James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill are producing. Executive producers are Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin, and Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. The Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo of Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori penned the screenplay.

New Line made three House Party movies, with the beloved 1990 original credited with helping to catapult hip-hop into the mainstream. The pic launched the career of writer-director Reginald Hudlin as well young actors including Christopher “Kid” Reid, Christopher “Play” Martin, Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

