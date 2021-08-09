‘Home Town’ & Spinoff ‘Ben’s Workshop’ Renewed By HGTV, Discovery+

HGTV has ordered a 20-episode Season 6 of popular home renovation series Home Town, starring Erin and Ben Napier. Additionally, following its successful premiere, spinoff Home Town: Ben’s Workshop been renewed for a 10-episode second season on Discovery+.

Home Town stars the Napiers as they bring new life to outdated homes in Laurel, Mississippi, and navigate their busy family life as parents of two. The series will air on HGTV in early 2022 and also will be available to stream on discovery+.

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop stars Ben as he welcomes celebrity guests to his real-life workshop.

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for Home Town because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” said Ben. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

In the new season of Home Town, the couple, who have more than one million followers on social media, will continue their mission to revitalize their small town one home at a time using Erin’s artistic vision and Ben’s woodworking prowess.

“Home Town is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We love that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season, but it’s the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise.”

Home Town and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop are produced by RTR Media, Inc.