‘Home Sweet Home’: Ava DuVernay’s First Unscripted Series Gets NBC Premiere Date

NBC has set a fall premiere date for Home Sweet Home, a new series from Ava DuVernay, her Array Filmworks and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Described as a family social experiment, Duvernay’s first unscripted series will bow at 8 p.m. Friday, October 15. It’s also the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee’s first series for NBC.

Each episode will follow two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own. Cameras might look at the food a family has in its refrigerator, which shows are cued up on their DVR or whether their closets on trend. At the end of each hourlong episode, the two families reunite to share their experiences.

“I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family,” said DuVernay, who created the show and exec produces with Array’s Paul Garnes. “With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life.”

DuVernay’s TV credits include Netflix’s When They See Us, which she created, wrote, produced, and directed. Array Filmworks produces Queen Sugar, Cherish the Day, Colin in Black & White, Naomi, DMZ, One Perfect Shot and Wings of Fire.

The nine-episode Home Sweet Home is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Array Filmworks.

