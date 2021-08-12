‘Home Alone’ Revival Gets Fall Release Date On Disney+

Disney+ said Thursday that 20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone, the revival of the Home Alone holiday film franchise, will premiere exclusively on the streamer November 12. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Archie Yates topline the Dan Mazer-directed film, which is the first in line of planned Disney refreshes of Fox titles post-merger.

Yates plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers.

Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, Chris Parnell also star in the screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, based on John Hughes’ original screenplay. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producers, and Jeremiah Samuels is executive producer.

There have been five previous Fox installments of the Home Alone franchise, kicked off in 1990 with the Chris Columbus-directed comedy penned by Hugues and starring Macaulay Culkin. It scored two Oscar noms for John Williams’ score and original song.

Disney+ is also working on refreshes of Fox titles like Cheaper By the Dozen, Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.