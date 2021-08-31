HFPA Sets New Board Of Directors, With Five First-Timers Elected, As Part Of Reform

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has taken the latest step in its highly publicized restructure, saying Tuesday that it has elected a newly expanded board of directors that will eventually select a president and CEO of the embattled organization.

Among the raft of bylaw reforms ratified by the Golden Globe group includes requiring 15 total directors: 12 active (internal) members and the three non-members (outside).

Elected to the board today were Helen Hoehne, Gabriel Lerman, Sabrina Joshi, Yukiko Nakajima, Scott Orlin, Kirpi Uimonen, Henry Arnaud, Barbara de Oliveira Pinto, Barbara Gasser, Tina Johnk Christensen, Greet Ramaekers and Armando Gallo.

Lerman, Joshi, Arnaud, Gasser and Ramaekers are newcomers, having never before served. The new body will next select the three non-members.

The HFPA also elected a Credentials Committee: Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia. All are first-time board members; three more will be added.

The HFPA said all board and committee members will undergo DEI and leadership training. Next up: Board members will vote for a new president directly from among the new board membership.

“Our bylaw vote in early August was an important signal to the industry that we intend to keep our promises on reform,” HFPA president Ali Sar said. “Today’s election results build this new, stronger governance structure for the HFPA. We are confident that with this new Board – and soon, a new President – accountability, diversity and inclusion will be at the heart of everything we do.”

As per the bylaws, the HFPA is still to hire a CFO, a Chief Human Resource Officer and a Chief Diversity Officer.