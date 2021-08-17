History Channel Sets 9/11 20th Anniversary Programming Slate With Four Documentaries

The History Channel will remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack with four new documentaries.

Joining History’s 9/11 20th anniversary programming slate are 9/11: The Legacy, Rise And Fall: The World Trade Center, 9/11: Four Flights and 9/11: I Was There. The seven hours’ worth of documentaries will provide a sweeping recollection of the historical event, providing audiences with accounts from America’s children, first responders and more.

In addition to the documentaries that remember the acts of heroism and reflect on how the 9/11 attacks changed the fabric of the United States, the History Channel will also feature a special episode of its podcast, HISTORY This Week. 9/11: Rescue on the Water, which will debut September 6, is an audio episode that recounts the efforts of New York’s civilian, commercial and military boat captains as they orchestrated an impromptu coastal evacuation of Manhattan, bringing more than 500,000 people to safety amidst the desperate chaos following the World Trade Center attacks.

Read more about the full documentary and audio programming slate, airing on September 10 and 11 on the History Channel below. Watch a trailer for the specials above.

9/11: The Legacy – One-Hour Documentary Premieres Friday, September 10 at 7PM ET/PT

More than 72 million children woke up the morning of September 11, 2001 to what seemed like an ordinary Tuesday; by the end, eight lost their lives and more than 3,000 lost a parent. “9/11: The Legacy” is a new, poignant one-hour documentary sharing extraordinary stories of resilience and healing from the children impacted on 9/11 – their life and legacy 20 years later. The documentary encapsulates the tragic event through these now young adults who describe what they thought it meant then vs. now and how the experience altered their lives forever. Viewers will hear the raw, emotional and harrowing details of that day from some of the students in attendance at the High School for Leadership and Public Service in Manhattan and their brave principal, Ada Rosario Dolch and English teacher Heather Ordover who ultimately led all 550 students to safety; individuals whose direct experiences inspired each to serve their country; twin brothers who started a charitable company in memory of their father who never came home and much more. Incorporating the tangible artifacts that keep these memories alive, the documentary offers tales of hope – a reminder of the historical impact and importance of 9/11 for generations to come.

9/11: The Legacy is produced for The HISTORY Channel by the Category 6 Media group. Sharon Scott, Kristy Sabat, Jessica Conway and Sydney Trattner serve as executive producers for the Category 6 Media group. Alex Hicks serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center – Two-Hour Documentary Premieres Friday, September 10 at 8PM ET/PT

Through a unique architectural and engineering lens, “Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center” takes a chronological look at the conception, construction and destruction of the World Trade Center towers. It recounts the inspiring, true story behind the individuals who dreamed, planned and built a symbol of American strength and ambition. Step by step, viewers will witness the execution of this innovative and one-of-a-kind sky-high complex from early designs to overcoming technical challenges to its heart-wrenching collapse. The two-hour documentary covers the first terrorist attack on the WTC during the 1993 bombing and unpacks, in vivid detail, a timeline of how and why the building fell after terrorists flew commercial airliners into them on September 11. With the use of historical elements and graphics, expert interviews and courageous first-hand testimonies of the two attacks, the documentary reveals the wonders and vulnerabilities of these unforgettable buildings.

9/11: Four Flights – Two-Hour Documentary Premieres Saturday, September 11 at 8PM ET/PT

Four flights – American 11, United 175, American 77, and United 93 – took off the morning of September 11, 2001 unaware of the life-changing events to follow and fate that would forever intertwine them. Through the powerful and personal narratives from family and friends, “9/11: Four Flights” tells the riveting and emotional human stories of those aboard each doomed jetliner. Looking at all four flights for the first time in one program, the two-hour documentary unveils a saga of surprising connections, strange coincidences and detrimental decisions. From one flight tracking another as it veered off course, barreling toward Manhattan, to the final heart-wrenching phone calls to some incredibly harrowing yet heroic moments, viewers will hear about the bravery of passengers, crew, air traffic controllers and more who tried in vain to intercept the airliners. On the 20th anniversary of this historic yet tragic event, we remember and honor those loved ones lost and the day that transformed a nation forever.

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center and 9/11: Four Flights are produced for The HISTORY Channel by Left/Right. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Jon Meyersohn and Michael Mezaros serve as executive producers for Left/Right. Mike Stiller serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.

9/11: I Was There – Two-Hour Documentary Premieres Saturday, September 11 at 10PM ET/PT

Marking the 20th anniversary of September 11, this two-hour documentary presents a unique and moving account of the day that changed the modern world. Featuring rare footage and audio, “9/11: I Was There” unveils an intimate portrayal of the events of September 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day; some courageous enough to get a closer look. Told in the moment without interview, commentary or narration, this riveting documentary weaves together the personal video diaries of a dozen people whose emotions are remarkable documentation of that dark day. A truly extraordinary portrayal, “9/11: I Was There” puts viewers in the shoes of New Yorkers and visitors alike to unfold the tragedy, the fear of what was next and the horrific aftermath to follow resulting in a raw and unfiltered telling of 9/11 from confusion to comprehension, terror and relief.

9/11: I Was There is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Brook Lapping Productions in co-production with ITV and France Télévisions. Greg Sanderson serves as executive producer and Karen Edwards serves as executive producer and director for Brook Lapping Productions. Zachary Behr and Brad Holcman serve as executive producers for The HISTORY Channel

9/11: Rescue on the Water – Special HISTORY This Week Podcast Episode Available Monday, September 6 Joins Encore of Blindspot: The Road to 9/11

From the award-winning podcast HISTORY This Week, the new audio episode of “9/11: Rescue on the Water” recounts the heroic efforts of New York’s civilian, commercial and military boat captains as they orchestrated an impromptu coastal evacuation of Manhattan – on a scale larger than Dunkirk during World War II – bringing more than 500,000 people to safety amidst the desperate chaos following the World Trade Center attacks. Additionally, hailed as one of the top podcasts of 2020 by The Atlantic, Blindspot: The Road to 9/11, a nine-part narrative podcast series co-produced by The HISTORY® Channel and WNYC Studios, tells the dramatic and largely unknown story of the lead-up to September 11, 2001. A special encore presentation of the critically acclaimed podcast is available now. Based on The HISTORY® Channel television documentary “Road to 9/11” and hosted by WNYC’s Jim O’Grady, Blindspot: The Road to 9/11 draws on interviews with more than 60 people – including FBI agents, high level bureaucrats, journalists, national security experts, and people who knew the terrorists personally – and weaves them together with original reporting. Audiences can listen and subscribe to “HISTORY This Week” and “Blindspot: The Road to 9/11 on Apple podcasts, HISTORY.com/podcasts, and anywhere podcasts are available.