‘High On The Hog’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

The story of African American cuisine is cooking up another run.

Netflix has renewed docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America for a second season.

This follows the four-part show’s launch in May.

Adapted from food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book, the series is part culinary show and part travelogue. It follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he reveals an expansive, eclectic culinary history shaped by slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth and the present day featuring Western African stews, soul food, barbecue and fine dining.

The series is directed and exec produced by Roger Ross Williams and exec produced by Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger. It is a One Story Up Production.

Williams said: “I am so thrilled to announce the second season of High on the Hog with Netflix and to be able to continue this incredible journey through Black food and culture. It has been wonderful to see the powerful reaction audiences had to our first season and we hope to further amplify and empower the Black culinary story and experience.”

Added Toback and Jagger: “We are elated to have the opportunity to share more of the incredibly rich history of African Americans. The next chapter of High on the Hog has many more beautiful untold histories. Numerous people reached out to ask us if there would be more and we are incredibly excited that Netflix has agreed to another season. The best is yet to come.”