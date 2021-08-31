Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams With Baileys Irish Cream And Bumble For “Meet Cute” Short Films

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Sunshine, the media company co-founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, has partnered with Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur to release a three short films inspired by first-time meetings (aka “Meet Cutes”) from the Bumble app.

The branded “Meet Cute” series features three female and non-binary filmmakers — Carly Usdin, Sadé Clacken Joseph and Haroula Rose — who have each created a short film inspired by a true Bumble “Meet Cute” story. The filmmakers were empowered to retell these real-life romances in their own voice.

The series can be viewed on the Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube channel and will live in a branded content hub on The Roku Channel nationwide this fall. You can also check them out below.

“We are thrilled to support these incredibly talented emerging filmmakers,” said Zoe Fairbourn, head of brand partnerships at Hello Sunshine. “Hello Sunshine is excited to usher in a new era of modern rom-coms and are so grateful to Baileys and Bumble for their partnership in bringing this smart, fun series to life, and for their continued support in our mission of telling stories that put women at the center.”

Said Stacey Cunningham, director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America: “Throughout the years, Baileys has always been at the center of celebrations with loved ones, bringing people together during those moments when we deserve to treat ourselves. Between the brilliant filmmakers and compelling stories around modern day love, the short films we’ve created in partnership with Hello Sunshine are a true reflection of those moments worth celebrating.”

Here are the films:

First Date

Filmmaker: Carly Usdin

Talent: Shalita Grant and Shannon Woodward

Logline: After matching on Bumble but never getting a chance to meet in person, Jennifer and Anna unexpectedly reconnect and text flirtatiously for six weeks before Anna convinces Jennifer to an epic first date: flying across the country to attend a wedding as Anna’s guest.

The Sign

Filmmaker: Sadé Clacken Joseph

Talent: Bianca Lawson

Logline: This film follows Clare, a pragmatic divorce attorney who, after going through a divorce of her own, ends up finding her true match with a little help from fate.

Hound of Love

Filmmaker: Haroula Rose

Talent: Jess Weixler and Kate Micucci as the Voice of Sonya

Logline: Sonya (a dog) is protective over Sam, her best friend and owner. Basically, no one is good enough. In this piece we will see the relationship between Sonya and Sam, Sonya’s view of the world and how she sabotages Sam’s dates — until she meets Bill.