HBO’s L.A. Lakers Series Recasts Larry Bird After Bo Burnham Exits

Bo Burnham has exited HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers drama series and the role of Larry Bird has been recast with newcomer Sean Patrick Small. Deadline revealed Burnham was set to play the legendary basketballer in March.

Rachel Hilson (This Is Us, Love, Victor) and Olli Haaskivi (Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Manifest) have also joined the cast.

Hilson stars as Cindy Day, Magic’s girlfriend.

Haaskivi will bring to life Nike’s enigmatic and forward-thinking founder, Phil Knight.

Written by Max Borenstein, the fast-break series (based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s) chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

Borenstein executive produces the series with Adam McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, and Rodney Barnes.

Watch on Deadline

Other cast includes Sally Field, Adrien Brody, Michael Chiklis, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Segel, John C. Reilly, Wood Harris, Lola Kirke, Edwin Hodge, Solomon Hughes, Mike Epps, Ja’Quan Cole, Kirk Bovill, Jimel Atkins, Newton Mayenge, and Jon Young.

Mayenge is playing veteran NBC forward, Jim Chones. Young will portray Brad Holland, the only Laker wholesome enough to be nicknamed Potsie.

Small is represented by Schiowitz Artists Management Inc. and Arc Collective.

Hilson most recently appeared in Hulu’s Love, Victor as Mia Brooks, and on NBC’s This Is Us in the role of Beth Clarke. She is represented by CAA, Neon Kite, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Haaskivi portrayed Dr. Nagel in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+ and Isaiah in Manifest from NBC. He is represented by Lasher Group.