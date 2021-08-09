HBO Picks Up French Drama ‘Laetitia’ From ‘The Staircase’ Director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, Sets Premiere Date & Trailer

Laetitia, the first French series to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, is heading to HBO.

The premium cabler has acquired the North American linear and streaming rights to the six-part limited series from The Staircase and Murder on a Sunday Morning director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. Watch the first trailer above.

The series follows the disappearance of eighteen year old Laetitia, played by Sophie Breyer, and the repercussions that follow her twin sister Jessica, played by Marie Colomb.

Based on Ivan Jablonka’s book, the series is written by Antoine Lacomblez and written and directed by de Lestrade. It is produced by CPB Films, France Télévisions, Be-Films/ RTBF and Pictanovo and is distributed by France TV Distribution. It is exec produced by Jean Labib and produced by Judith Louis and Christophe Louis.

Launching on Monday August 30 and based on true events, it looks at the the disappearance of a teenage girl in western France. Left to reconstruct the teenager’s final hours for answers, investigators, led by Yannick Choirat, begin to uncover deeply troubling details of Laetitia’s and her twin sister Jessica’s upbringing. As they search to uncover the details behind her final days, this highly polarizing case casts a sharp eye on France’s legal system, police force, social services and how a single act of violence can impact an entire country.

“Behind Laetitia’s tragic murder, there was an unknown world, an abusive social environment with shattered individual destinies,” said Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. “This is a true story, and it starts with classic police work: an investigation about the disappearance of an eighteen year old girl. To me it very quickly became an investigation about the life of that young woman which is much more fascinating and something for which I feel a great deal of responsibility and humility in being able to tell. We have to remember Laetitia, not the way she died, but the way she lived.”