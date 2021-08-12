Crypt TV Monsters Creep Into Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Crypt TV, which has expanded its horror character universe into series from Facebook Watch to Peacock, will help put a scare this year into visitors at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

One of the theme park’s “scare zones” at the live event will feature some of the top IP from the Crypt TV Monster Universe, including The Look-See, Sunny Family Cult, Harclaw, Miss Annity, The Girl in the Woods, The Door in the Woods, Itsy Bitsy, Soot, Milk & Cookies, Shelley and the Birch.

The news, made official Thursday, comes as Peacock is at work on The Girl in the Woods, an an eight-episode series based on Crypt TV’s movies The Door In The Woods and its sequel The Girl in the Woods. Deadline broke the news that Krysten Ritter will direct the first four episodes of the series, about a girl’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

Crypt TV was launched in 2015 by Jack Davis and Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions as an investor. Its monsters have spawned five original series on Facebook Watch including The Birch and feature in Netflix anthology series Don’t Watch This.

The Crypt TV monsters to be featured at Halloween Horror Nights have more than 500 million views across Facebook and YouTube. The company has been working on expanding its reach, recently inking its first video game partnership for Dead by Daylight and its first podcast partnership in collaboration with iHeart Podcasts and Blumhouse.

Halloween Horror Nights marks its first expansion into live events. The event is scheduled for select nights September 3-October 31 and will featured scares from IP like Beetlejuice, The Haunting of Hill House, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Universal’s The Bride of Frankenstein among others.

“I’ve been going to horror nights for over 20 years now, both as a fan, and even working as a scare performer in the Hostel maze. It’s simply the best live scary event in the world, and we’re so honored to bring our Crypt creatures there,” Roth said. “Our fans have been watching our monsters for years and have been lobbying to see them at Horror Nights, and now they’ll finally get the chance to meet them face to face. There’s nobody better than the team at horror nights, they’re amazing partners and together we’re going to give the horror fans something truly spectacular.”