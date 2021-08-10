Hallmark Unveils Fall Harvest Lineup, Six Original Movies & Mysteries Titles

Hallmark’s autumn will be full of original titles as the network unveiled the film lineups for its Fall Harvest and Movie & Mysteries events.

In addition to the previously announced Roadhouse Romance, Hallmark’s Fall Harvest event will feature the weekly premieres of Taking The Reins, South Beach Love and more. The annual Fall Harvest programming event will run from Saturday, September 11 through Saturday, October 16.

From Sunday, September 12 through Sunday, October 17, Hallmark will debut thrilling mysteries each week, including One Summer starring Sam Page, Amanda Schull and Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew. Also part of the line up are Redemption In Cherry Springs, The Vows We Keep and One Summer.

Here’s the full lineup for Hallmark’s fall programming events.

HALLMARK’S FALL HARVEST EVENT SCHEDULE:

Roadhouse Romance

Saturday, September 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes

Country music fan Callie (Lauren Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke (Hynes) is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Raise A Glass To Love

Saturday, September 18 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace

Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Osnes) returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Di Pace). Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears as herself in a cameo role.

Taking The Reins (w/t)

Saturday, September 25 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen, Janine Turner

A writer (DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.

Love Strikes Twice

Saturday, October 2 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash

Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after? Media Contact: Maria Fischer, MariaFischer@crownmedia.com

South Beach Love

Saturday, October 9 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Taylor Cole, William Levy

From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties – and romance.

Flirting With Romance (w/t)

Saturday, October 16 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Erinn Westbrook, Brooks Darnell

When a “love advice” author (Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?

Redemption In Cherry Springs

Sunday, September 12 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, Frankie Faison

After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Robinson) dismay. From Executive Producer Judy Smith (“Scandal”).

Finding Love In Mountain View

Sunday, September 19 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier

After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

One Summer

Sunday, September 26 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Sam Page, Sarah Drew, Amanda Schull

Jack (Page) takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. Based on the New York Times bestselling book by David Baldacci.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Sunday, October 3 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, Ella Ballentine

Benedict Stone’s (Scott) life is turned upside-down when his teenage niece (Ballentine) arrives on his doorstep; except she might be the change that Benedict desperately needs.

The Vows We Keep

Sunday, October 10 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, Linda Thorson

An event planner (Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out that the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.

Untitled Signed Sealed, Delivered

Sunday, October 17 (9 p.m., ET/PT)

Starring: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson

As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.