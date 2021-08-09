‘Hacks’ Co-Creator Jen Statsky Extends Overall Deal With Universal Television

Jen Statsky, co-creator of HBO Max’s Hacks, is staying in business with Universal Television.

Statsky, who created the breakout comedy with Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, has extended her deal with the NBCUniversal studio after first signing in 2019.

It comes after the Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder-led comedy was renewed by the WarnerMedia-owned streamer for a second season and secured 15 Emmy nominations.

Through the deal, Statsky will continue to develop shows for broadcast, cable and streaming.

Prior to Hacks, Statsky was a co-executive producer on NBC’s The Good Place, worked on four seasons of Comedy Central’s Broad City, where she served as a co-executive producer and writer, and wrote on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Netflix’s Lady Dynamite and Amazon’s Forever.

Early in her career, Statsky interned at Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O’Brien before getting her first paid writing job at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

“We are ecstatic to be continuing our relationship with Jen,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy Development, Universal Television. “She is a brilliant and inventive writer who not only has been a big part of the success of many of our favorite UTV shows, but has proven herself on another level with the success of Hacks. We look forward to working with her for many years to come.”

“I’ve been so lucky to have had a creative home at Universal Television for several years now,” added Jen Statsky. “Their support of Hacks, not to mention my career at large since its earliest moments, has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am so excited to keep working with Pearlena, Erin, Jim and the rest of their wonderful team.”

She is repped by UTA and Mosaic.