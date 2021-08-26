‘Kate Warne’ And ‘Youth In Revolt’ Screenwriter Gustin Nash Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Gustin Nash, the screenwriter of Amazon Studios’ in-the-works movie Kate Warne, which has Emily Blunt attached to star in the story of the first female Pinkerton Detective, has signed with WME. The agency deal for the scribe comes after Deadline scooped earlier this month that Amazon acquired Nash’s pitch at the end of a six-studio bidding war.

Blunt is also set to produce Kate Warne alongside Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Kristina Sorensen. Nash is executive producer on the project, an action adventure take on Warne, whose sleuthing skills in a male-dominated field paved the way for women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done.

Nash’s writing credits include 2007’s Charlie Bartlett for MGM which starred Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr and Kat Dennings, and 2009’s Youth In Revolt directed by Miguel Arteta and starring Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, Steve Buscemi and Rooney Mara.

Both of those scripts first appeared on The Black List.

Nash continues to be repped by Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.