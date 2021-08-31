‘Guilty Party’: Kate Beckinsale’s Paramount+ Series Drops First-Look Photos

Kate Beckinsale stars as discredited journalist Beth Burgess in the Paramount+ series Guilty Party, and the streamer is sharing a collection of first-look photos ahead of its Oct. 14 premiere.

The half-hour 10-episode series follows Beth as she attempts to salvage her career by helping a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison maiming and murder her husband—crimes she says she didn’t commit.

Beth soon will find herself in over her head as she faces Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage, and her own tarnished past.

Joining Beckinsale and Latimer on the cast are Geoff Stults, who plays Beth’s husband Marco, Alanna Ubach, in the role of news anchor Tess, Laurie Davidson and Andre Hyland star as low-level gun runners George and Wyatt, respectively, and Tiya Sircar in the role of Beth’s associate Fiona.

Guilty Party was created by Rebecca Addelman who also serves as executive producer alongside director Trent O’Donnell, Beckinsale, Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah, and co-executive producers Becca Kinskey and Whitney Hodack. Its produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Mosaic.

Watch on Deadline

More images from the series can be found below.