Greta Lee & Teo Yoo Set To Star In A24’s ‘Past Lives’

EXCLUSIVE: Greta Lee and Teo Yoo are set to star in A24’s Past Lives, from writer-director Celine Song, with filming set to begin later this year. John Magaro also is on board in a key supporting role.

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will produce for Killer Films, with David Hinojosa joining to produce via 2AM. A24 and CJ ENM will co-finance and produce the film. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Lee’s credits include the Fox animated show HouseBroken and a recurring role on the upcoming season of The Morning Show. Yoo’s credits include New Year Blues and Black Money. 

Song is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Lee is represented by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Yoo is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman in the US. He is represented by Agentur Dorandt in Germany and C-JeS Entertainment in South Korea.

