‘Grand Crew’: Grasie Mercedes Joins NBC Comedy As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s Grand Crew announced the addition of Grasie Mercedes to the cast in a series-regular role. She’ll portray Fay, a recently divorced transplant to Los Angeles who becomes fast friends with the regulars at Eastside Cru.

The comedy, from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor, follows a group of young L.A. professionals navigating the ups and downs of life and love. When they’re ready to unpack it all, they meet at their favorite local bar for a “wine down.”

Jackson will write and executive produce. Mo Marable will direct and co-executive produce the pilot. Dan Goor will executive produce.

Previously announced cast includes Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum and Carl Tart.

Mercedes is a Dominican American actress, writer and producer from New York currently based in Los Angeles. Most recently she served as a staff writer on NBC’s Perfect Harmony. Her acting credits include roles in Fox’s 9-1-1, Freeform’s Good Trouble, TNT’s Southland, HBO’s The Affair and CBS’s Criminal Minds.

She is repped by CAA and Katie Newman at 3 Arts Entertainment.