‘Grace And Frankie’ Surprise: First Four Episodes Of Final Season Hit Netflix Today

As the country endures another surge in Covid infections, Netflix today delivered a bit of good news: The streamer has released the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of its comedy Grace and Frankie.

Watch stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announce the news above.

The four episodes already were in the can when production on Season 7 was halted on March 12, 2020 — along with work on so many other series — as the Covid pandemic engulfed the country and the world. The 13-episode Season 6 hit Netflix January 15, 2020, making these the series’ first new episodes in 19 months.

Not long after filming was paused, the cast held a table read of a Season 7 script to raise\ money for seniors’ needs.

The Skydance TV series’ 16-episode order for Season 7 will bring it to 94 episodes — more than any other Netflix series, comedy or drama. No word yet on a premiere date for the remaining dozen half-hours, but production is back under way.

Oscar winner Fonda and Emmy winner Tomlin star as title duo of Grace and Frankie, respectively. The series launched with their lives being turned upside down after their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand.

The status quo changed dramatically in Season 6, with Grace becoming a newly remarried woman.

Co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher all are back for the final run.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris return as showrunners and executive producers for Season 7 alongside EPs Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Two-time Emmy-nominated production designer Devorah Herbert also returns.

