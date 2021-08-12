‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Fall Return For Second Half Of Season 1

HBO Max said Thursday that its Gossip Girl reboot will return in November for Part 2 of its first season with the final six episodes. A specific date was not announced.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developd by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Nine years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

The first six episodes of the series premiered July 8 to become the best launch for a Max Original series this year. All six episodes are available for streaming on HBO Max.

Watch on Deadline

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

The series is written, executive produced and developed by Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Schwartz and Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.