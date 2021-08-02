‘Good Trouble’ Star Cierra Ramirez Joins Indie Feature ‘The Re-Education Of Molly Singer’

EXCLUSIVE: Cierra Ramirez (Good Trouble, The Fosters) has joined the cast of indie feature The Re-Education of Molly Singer in a leading role. Ramirez will portray the character of Lindsay, a college student who finds herself caught up in a love triangle.

She joins previously announced cast members Britt Robertson, Ty Simpkin, Nico Santos, Holland Roden, Jaime Pressly, and Wendie Malick.

Robertson stars as the titular Molly, a former college party girl who in her latter professional career as an attorney has just botched her biggest case due to her inability to let go of her hard-partying lifestyle. Rather than firing her, Molly is tasked by her overbearing and controlling boss Brenda (Pressly) to re-enroll at her old alma mater, to befriend her socially awkward son, Elliot (Simpkins), and guide him through an already tumultuous freshman year. Elliot and Ramirez’s Lindsay attend the same school.

Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskin penned the script. Producers are Warner Davis and Friedman. The Warner Davis Company and Hemlock Circle Productions are producing.

Watch on Deadline

Ramirez is currently a co-lead and producer on Freeform’s Good Trouble, a continuation of her earlier series The Fosters. She received an Alma Award in 2012 for her work in the Patricia Riggen directed drama, Girl In Progress.

Ramirez is repped by Media Artists Group and Myman Greenspan.