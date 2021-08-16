‘Good Trouble’ Casts Odelya Halevi; Frankie Smith Joins ‘Sacrifice’

EXCLUSIVE: Odelya Halevi (Good Girls Revolt) has joined the Season 3 cast of Freeform’s Good Trouble in a recurring role. Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. Halevi will play Angelica, a waitress at Douro, where Malika works. The two ladies bond over their shared experiences and work ethic. Her character will be introduced in Wednesday’s episode. Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff and Josh Pence. Halevi became known following a key recurring role in Good Girls Revolt. On the film side she’ll be seen in DC’s Black Adam, releasing in summer 2022. She’s repped by Global Artists,TMP Artists, ATN Entertainment and attorney Lev Ginsburg.



EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Smith (Mudbound) is set for a recurring role in BET+’s upcoming legal thriller series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton. Written, executive produced and directed by Chris Stokes, Sacrifice takes place in Los Angeles and follows Daniella Hernandez (Patton), a highly sought-after entertainment lawyer, as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients. Smith plays Chauncey Winchester. Wharton Business School educated, Chancey is a tech-savvy Gen Z-er with the music know-how of a 20-year industry veteran. Sacrifice is slated to premiere on BET+ later this year. Smith’s additional credits include Mudbound and Black & Blue, among others. He’s repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Talent Works and Open Range Management.