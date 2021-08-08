‘Good Morning America’ Weekend Co-Anchor Dan Harris Announces Departure From ABC News

Dan Harris, weekend co-anchor of ABC News’ Good Morning America, said on Sunday that he would depart the network to focus on his meditation company.

Harris said on the show. that he would be leaving in two months.

“This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

Harris has been with ABC News for 21 years, and he called GMA “one of the highlights of my life. My colleagues, both on and off the air, have become like a family. I really do love these people, and I am going to miss them horribly.”

.@danbharris is leaving @ABC News in two months to focus on his company, @10percent. We are going to miss you, but wish you and @10percent all the best! pic.twitter.com/P7qbHL8avU — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 8, 2021

Harris also has served as an ABC News correspondent, reporting for other shows including World News Tonight and Nightline.

In 2014, he published the book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works. The best seller eventually became an app, designed to teach meditation to skeptics. He also published a follow up, Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A 10% Happier How-To Book.

Harris joined the network in March, 2000 from New England Cable News. At ABC News, he’s covered stories around the globe, including reports on child slaves in Haiti, and embedding with an Amazonian Indian tribe. He made six visits to Iraq and covered combat in Afghanistan, Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. He’s also led the network’s coverage of faith, and reported on reported on the mass shootings in Newtown, Connecticut; Aurora, Colorado; and Tucson, Arizona. He’s the winner of an Edward R. Murrow Award and Emmy Awards in 2009 and 2014. He also won the ASPCA’s Presidential Service Award for Media Excellence.