Gold House Launches #GoldOpen Campaign For Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

Gold House will bring the momentum of its #GoldOpen campaigns to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islanders will team up with CAPE and GoFundMe to launch its #GoldOpen events in Los Angeles and New York City, to further bolster support for the Simu Liu-led action film.

Directed by Destin Daniel, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings follows Liu as the titular hero who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

The latest Gold Open release is the first theatre-exclusive for Gold House since the start of the pandemic. Gold House previously launched a premiere access event for Disney’s live-action Mulan. Pre-pandemic Gold House held Gold Opens for Parasite, Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell and Just Mercy.

The Shang-Chi Gold Open seeks to spark collective moviegoing that to deliver a successful opening weekend, engage as many fans as possible, and more upon the film’s premiere on Sept. 3. Gold House has also set up the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Gold Open

Community Fund on GoFundMe. The crowd-funding pace seeks to keep fans in updated about the film’s major theater buyout campaigns and connects them with another standalone fundraiser aimed at providing underserved API youth access to the film during opening weekend.

Additionally, Gold House will host a number of #GoldOpen premieres in Los Angeles and New York City. The premieres will feature bites and treats from Chinese and Asian-owned restaurants across Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, selected by Cretton and more members of the Shang-Chi creative team.

Gold House President Bing Chen said the following in a statement: “The pandemic has ruptured perceptions about APIs, led to record-high attacks, and dismantled too many small businesses. One of the best ways to fight back is to fight together on the world’s biggest stages. Shang-Chi

and The Legend of The Ten Rings features the first titular Asian Super Hero in the Marvel Cinematic

Universe, and shows Simu as a bold human being, which represents the type of strong and affirming portrayals that our community needs more than ever. When

the world hands you what you don’t want, you show them who you are. We’re grateful that GoFundMe, the API community, and allies have once again stepped up to show the world what we deserve opening weekend.”

Brian Nemes, Head of Gold Open Operations added:

“Films are more than just stages for talent and stories–they’re platforms to elevate entire communities. We’re beyond inspired by the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings cast’s generosity in using their platform to elevate API-owned restaurants, providing both visible and financial support to communities,”

Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as EPs. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay.

More information can be found here.