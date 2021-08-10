‘Global Citizen Live’: Jennifer Lopez & Others Join 24-Hour Concert Special To Be Simulcast Worldwide

Global Citizen Live has revealed more performers for the worldwide show on September 25.

Jennifer Lopez — who also played Vax Live in Los Angeles a few months ago — Black Eyed Peas and Meek Mill are among the acts just added to the 24-hour event, which will feature performances in on six continents.

Jennifer Lopez performs at ‘Vax Live’ in May. Global Citizen

See the full lineups for the main concerts in New York City, Paris and Lagos, Nigeria, below. More performers are TBA.

Global Citizen, the international advocacy group behind the Vax Live concert on May 8, said next month’s event is aimed at defeating poverty, Covid and climate change.

The acts revealed today join Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage and Usher.

Global Citizen’s stated goal for the event is call on world leaders, major corporations and foundations to donate at least 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to those most in need by September, help the 41 million people on the brink of famine by contributing enough meals to feed everyone for the next year and combat climate change by developing science-based targets to reach net-zero emissions.

Broadcast and streaming partners for Global Citizen Live include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Time and Twitter. The event will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live.

Here are the full concert lineups for September 25, with more locations and performances TBA, per Global Citizen:

NEW YORK CITY

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes (with guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang)

PARIS

Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens (with a guest performance by Angélique Kidjo)

LAGOS, NIGERIA

Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti