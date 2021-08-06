Gina Krasley Dies: ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Was 30

Gina Krasley, who was featured in the 2020 cycle of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life, died on August 1. Her death at 30 was announced by family. No cause of death was given.

On the show, Krasley opened up about her abusive upbringing, marital troubles and eating issues. She reportedly lost 50 pounds during filming and even more thereafter. According to a YouTube video she posted earlier this year, Krasley was down over 200 pounds and was again mobile.

Her obituary notes the Tuckerton, NJ, resident passed away “at home surrounded by her loving family.” It says, “Her greatest passion was dancing and she…started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ Tiktok trend and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children.” The reality star was married to Elizabeth Krasley, who also featured on the TLC show, for 6 years.

The network posted this statement to Twitter: “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 6, 2021

A number of the show’s stars have passed away in recent years, including Coliesa McMillian, who was also featured in 2020 episodes. James King, whose story was documented on the series in 2017, also died in 2020.

The obit posted by family says that Krasley once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline. That 1998 film also featured Matthew Broderick and Hal Holbrook.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to a mental health charity of fans’ choosing.