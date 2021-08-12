Gina Carano Reveals Details About First Project Since ‘The Mandalorian’; Actress Will Star In Revenge Thriller Scripted By ‘The Hitcher’ Writer Eric Red

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Carano will have her revenge. In her first project since The Mandalorian, we can reveal that the actress is set to star as a traumatized woman who hires a long-hauler to track down an infamous serial killer.

The Hitcher and Near Dark scribe Eric Red has written the script for the untitled action-thriller, which is based on his novel White Knuckle. The story follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker “White Knuckle.” Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of terror.

Carano is producing and will star in the movie, which is said to be in the vein of Duel, Breakdown and True Grit. Filming will take place in Tennessee, Utah and Montana beginning in October.

Also producing are Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Dragged Across Concrete) of Bonfire Legend, and former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone. The Hurt Locker outfit Voltage Pictures is handling international sales.

This is the project former MMA star Carano has been developing with conservative media company The Daily Wire, which has been ramping up its film ambitions. The team is in negotiations with a director and is aiming for a Q1 2022 release. David Guglielmo (The Pale Door) is casting.

The Daily Wire told us it will release the movie exclusively in the U.S. to its members, while also making the movie available worldwide.

Carano told us: “I’m completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings.”