‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ & ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Mckenna Grace Joins Olivia Wilde Gymnast Pic ‘Perfect’

EXCLUSIVE: Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Handmaid’s Tale star Mckenna Grace is joining Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) in Olivia Wilde and Searchlight’s feature Perfect.

Filming is set to begin in 2022 on the buzzy package about Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug. Based on the book Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams by Strug and John P. Lopez, the movie will tell the true story of the gymnast’s triumph against the odds to win Team USA’s first gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. Strug was hailed as an American hero when she completed her final vault at the Atlanta games on a badly injured ankle to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

McKenzie will be playing Strug. Grace’s role has yet to be revealed. Searchlight snapped the project up out of the EFM last year, as we first revealed.

Producers are Riverstone Pictures and Pulse Films from a script by Ronnie Sandahl (Borg/McEnroe). Nik Bower is producing for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Pulse Films, together with Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay. Wilde will executive produce with Deepak Nayer, Marisa Clifford and Sandahl. Searchlight reps are SVP Production and Acquisitions Chan Phung and Director of Development Cornelia Burleigh.

Grace is among the most in-demand teen stars in Hollywood right now. She was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as young wife Mrs. Keyes on the past season of Handmaid’s Tale. At 15, she is the youngest ever nominee in the Guest Actor category. In November, she will star in Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and she is in post on Disney+ adventure pic Crater. The child star is well known for turns on series including Young Sheldon, Fuller House and Designated Survivor and 2017 movies Gifted and Annabelle Comes Home.

Wilde will follow up her acclaimed debut Booksmart with the release next year of New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Leave No Trace, Old and Jojo Rabbit star McKenzie will next be seen in Venice movies Last Night In Soho and The Power Of The Dog.

With these three talents aboard, intimate drama Perfect is already shaping up to be a blue chip prospect.

Grace is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman and Rush & Kalle.