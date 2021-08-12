Gerard Butler’s ‘The Plane’ Taking Off With Haleigh Hekking, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick & More

Gerard Butler’s The Plane has added actors Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, and Oliver Trevena to its cast which already includes Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, and Yoson An.

The Plane follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world’s authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe long enough for help to arrive.

Hekking will play Daniela, Butler’s character’s daughter, who is always looking out for her father. Adeleke will play Shellback, a seasoned mercenary who is tapped to lead a rescue team. Slotnick will play Sinclair, a short-tempered businessman. Krug is Brie, a passenger with a huge social media following who has a passion for surfing. Trevena will play Carver, one of the plane’s survivors.

Cameras are already rolling Puerto Rico; check out the Hero Nation podcast interview with Plane star Cotler here:

Hekking will make her debut in the Snap original series Action Royale, which centers on an underground esports gambling ring. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.

Adeleke appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight and and he will next star in Michael Bay’s thriller Ambulance. He can also be seen in a recurring role in Amazon’s Terminal List. He recently made his directorial debut, with the drama/thriller The Unexpected, based on true events surrounding human trafficking and organ harvesting. He is represented by APA and Loeb & Loeb.

Slotnick’s recent TV work includes Leverage, 2.0, Search Party, The Blacklist, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Duece for HBO. He is represented by Artists & Representatives and Sweet180.

Krug just wrapped filming the thriller Shattered, in which she stars opposite John Malkovich. Her upcoming films include Zero Contact opposite Anthony Hopkins, the Ivy League rowing drama Swing opposite Michael Shannon and Alexander Ludwig. She previously worked with Casey Affleck in Every Breath You Take, as well as Adi Wojaczek in the short film Malou. She is represented by Fischer & Partner and Fourward.

Trevana hosted the online Young Hollywood entertainment show for eight years, garnering an audience of millions of unique visitors each month. He is represented by Innovative Artists, Mondi Associates, and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman and managed by Lena Roklin.

The movie is directed by Jean-François Richet and written by Charles Cumming, J.P. Davis (Violence of Action), and Matt Cook, based on the book by Charles Cumming. The Plane is being produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The film is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. EPs are Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame, and Vicki Dee Rock. The co-producer is Luillo Ruiz. MadRiver International handled the international sales.

Lionsgate will release The Plane in North America, Latin America, the UK, and India. Eda Kowan and Jason Constantine are overseeing the project for the studio. John Biondo and Christopher Davis oversaw the deal for the studio.