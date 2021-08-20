Gabrielle Union Sells Queer Teen Comedy To Amazon, Billy Porter To Direct

Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions has made a deal with Amazon Studios for a queer teen comedy tentatively titled To Be Real, Deadline has confirmed. Emmy/Tony/Grammy-winner Billy Porter is on board to direct. Ryan Shiraki wrote the script.

To Be Real is described as an LGBTQ Superbad crossed with Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. , according to its logline, “an edgy, laugh out loud comedy about three queer high school seniors who go on the ultimate quest to attend their first New York Pride parade.”

I’ll Have Another Productions will produce To Be Real. I’ll Have Another’s Kian Gass, Porter and Shiraki will be EPs.

I’ll Have Another Productions and Katie and Mauricio Mota’s Wise Entertainment have optioned Tamara Winfrey-Harris’ award-winning book The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women In America to develop as a 30-minute dramedy for television.

Deadline’s sister site Variety first reported the news.