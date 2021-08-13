FX: Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris To Direct ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’; Sunu Gonera To Helm ‘Class of ’09’

Little Miss Sunshine helmers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris have been tapped to direct multiple episodes of Fleishman Is in Trouble, FX on Hulu’s limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel .

Additionally, Sunu Gonera (FX’s Snowfall) will direct the pilot episode of another FX on Hulu limited series, Class of ’09. The announcements were made by FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf during the network’s portion of the summer TCA virtual press tour.

Brodesser-Akner serves as the writer of the nine-episode limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble and executive produces it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. It centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

The eight-episode Class of ’09, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, comes from Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. It revolves around a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Smith writes and exec produces, with Jacobson and Simpson of Color Force also exec producing. Nellie Reed produces.