Beanie Feldstein To Star As Fanny Brice In First Broadway Revival Of ‘Funny Girl’

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein has been set to star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, which will serve as the first Broadway revival of the iconic musical that premiered in 1964 with Barbra Streisand in the role. It is scheduled to begin performances in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced.

The new production is being directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring

Awakening), with choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, a revised book Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by David Zinn. The revival is from Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and Chocolate Factory Productions.

The original Funny Girl, featuring music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, was nominated for eight Tony Awards in 1964 including Best Musical. It tells the bittersweet story of Fanny Brice, whose unique comedic and vocal talent helps her rise from young Brooklyn music hall performer to star, and her tempestuous relationship with

gambler Nicky Arnstein, played originally by Sydney Chaplin. It features the iconic tunes “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Feldstein, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2019’s Olivia Wilde-directed Booksmart, is up next playing Monica Lewinsky in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story which premieres September 7. She also stars in A24’s upcoming The Humans and voices Harriet in Apple TV+’s upcoming animated series Harriet the Spy.

“The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” Feldstein said Wednesday. “So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!”

Mayer’s credits include the revival of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jonathan Groff, Adam Driver and Keri Russell in Burn This, Head Over Heels (featuring the songs of The Go-Go’s), Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening and Green Day’s American Idiot, among others.

