Friday Ratings: ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Continues To Piledrive The Pack

It was no contest in the ratings wars last night, as the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox dominated the demos, scoring an 0.7 in P18-49 to easily top the field.

The victory continues the show’s upward trend since returning to live touring on July 16. Friday’s episode also marked the return of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to the SmackDown show, as the event built off the momentum of its SummerSlam last weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the biggest PPV of all-time for the event.

Elsewhere, the CBS reality show Secret Celebrity Renovation also did well, coming in with a solid 0.5 and scoring a big gain in total audience. This week’s episode featured Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), who helped out his former drama teacher with a makeover of her Brooklyn home. The follower in the CBS lineup, Greatest #AtHome Videos, also rose, coming in with an 0.4 and solid audience gains.

NBC had a new Dateline, which turned its spotlight on missing and murdered Indigenous women as part of The Vanished series. The newsmag came in with an 0.4 for its efforts.

Watch on Deadline

The CW had legal drama Burden of Proof, followed by the serial drama Dynasty, both with an 0.1 on the night.

The rest of the evening’s network fare consisted of repeats.